A Woman At An Outdoor Concert Opened Her Umbrella And Blocked Everyone’s View, So This Tall Music Lover Maneuvered His Way In Front Of Her And Returned The Favor

While attending a concert you will sometimes have to deal with an obstructed view, which can be annoying.

What would you do if a woman in front of you opened up her umbrella when it was barely raining, blocking the view of dozens of people at a concert?

That is what happened to the tall music fan in this story, so he decided to make sure her decision had appropriate consequences.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

This lady thaught is was a good idea to open an umbrella at a concert It was an outside rock concert of a pretty popular local band. There were a lot of people and we were all standing, watching the show. Then the smallest rain starts, I kid you not, a couple of drops.

Well, a woman opens an umbrella and blocks the view for like 50-60 people, maybe more. We were in a crowd, so changing places wasn’t a simple solution.

People start booing, some even push her umbrella, but she just hangs to it and won’t close it. I’m a pretty tall dude and she was around 5’6″. You probably see where this is going. I stand right in front of her, blocking her completly.

I can hear her being mad and complaining to her boyfriend whose answer to her was “well he kind of has a point, this is what you’re doing to the people behind us.” which really made me smile. They talk about a minute or two and then the boyfriend tells me “okay, can you move? She’ll close the umbrella.” The rain stoped quickly and the rest of the show went smoothly.

This woman got a taste of her own medicine.

