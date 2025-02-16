When Her Sister Had Sleepovers She Would Often Prank Her, So During The Next Sleepover She Turned The Tables

Sleepovers can be a lot of fun, but it’s not cool when the fun involves being mean to your siblings.

In today’s story, one sibling has had enough of her sister’s pranks, so she schemes with her cousin to stage the biggest prank of all!

Let’s read all the details.

Getting my sister and all of her friends into trouble… for something they didn’t do. When I was a tween and my sister had big sleepovers, I was allowed to have one person over to keep me company as well. I usually asked my cousin over, because she and I were around the same age and the only person I was really close with. Things usually went pretty smoothly during the day, but come night time, my sister and her friends would begin pranking us mercilessly. Everything from putting our underwear in the freezer to putting shaving cream on us while we slept to popping out of random places and scaring us.

They waited until everyone else was asleep.

One night, we decided we had enough. My sister had been warned earlier about the pranking after my cousin and I complained about it. We stayed up late, chugging soda to keep us going until all the older kids had fallen asleep.

They didn’t do anything to the sister or her friends.

Then, we pulled out the markers and began drawing all over each others faces. Smears of red and green and purple, we left no areas untouched. We even added little marker streaks to our pillows, to make it look like somebody’s hand had slipped while they were scribbling on our faces. Then we went peacefully to sleep and waited for the chaos to ensue.

Her sister got in big trouble!

Everything went as planned. Their pranks had been mostly harmless until now, they certainly never did anything that would stain or last more than a couple of hours. My sister and her friends were in deep trouble, and we got off scot free.

This is funny!

The highlight of this story for me is a conversation from the following day between my sister and my grandpa: sister: But I didn’t do anything! grandpa: What? So we’re supposed to believe they did this to themselves?

That’s a clever and hilarious way to get back at her sister! I love it.

