When His Sister-In-Law Has Car Trouble, This Mechanic Offers To Help Her Find A Better Vehicle. She Ignores His Advice, Buying A Beat Up Old Car, Which The Family Expect Him To Fix For Free.

When we care about people, it’s natural that we want the best for them.

And when we see them making the same mistakes over and over again, of course we want to help.

But when they continue to make that same mistake, it only makes it all the more frustrating.

That’s exactly what happened to the guy in this story, who repeatedly tried to help his sister in law out – at her request – to no avail.

Read on to find out what made him stop trying to help once and for all.

AITA if I refuse to fix my sister-in-law’s car? My wife’s younger sister is lazy, makes out she knows everything and is perpetually unemployed. Her main source of income is her mother. I have automotive experience (body work, mechanical, electrical, etc) which I’m always willing to use for friends and family. Several years ago, her car died. I told her I would come the next day to help her purchase something dependable and in her budget. She was happy with the offer and I started searching the internet for cars.

Let’s see how this took a turn for the worse.

The next day I call her, and she gleefully tells me she has already bought something from a small used car lot. More than that (I wish I was making this up), she paid the dealer more than they were asking because “it was such a good deal.” How did she know it was so under priced? The salesman told her of course! And they’re always so honest.

Yikes! Read on to find out about the ‘great deal’ she’d acquired.

Not long after, I saw the car. The right front bumper and fender were dented and the light was cracked. She told me this was because, not long after she bought it, the parking brake failed and it rolled into another car. I noticed the car lot fixed the parking brake prior to her purchasing it. She said it’s fine, they already fixed the parking brake wire again so it’s all good. The car was burning and leaking oil so I told her to return if but they refused because now it was damaged.

But the guy did his sister-in-law a kindness and helped out.

Her insurance covered the other person’s car, but not hers. I did a quick, but safe, fix on it. This was a recurring situation. I fixed that car (at my own expense) numerous times. Finally it died and I offered to help her buy a different car. She was very receptive and told me to start looking at options. The next morning she decided that she knew best and bought another lemon but never told me. She spent more on repairs than she paid for the car.

Let’s see how that car panned out.

That car died a month ago, and the person who loaned her a car wanted it back ASAP. Yet again I offered to help her find a dependable car. She seemed on board with it, sending me links to cars. Then she showed up at our house with another dumpster on wheels. Literally one of the cars I said to avoid at all costs. She never said a thing about buying it, and obviously wasted my time again. I didn’t hold back. I told her the car was garbage. It has an engine noise and unburned fuel smell in the exhaust. Then she had the nerve to ask me to fix it.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how the guy responded.

I just said “No, not happening.” I told her that I texted and called trying to help her find a good car three times, and she let me keep looking after buying a car. I told her since she’s obviously so good at finding amazing used cars she should be able to find a mechanic to fix it since it’s on it’s death bed. She acted offended and mentioned that she really needs the help and I always helped previously. I said “too bad, should have bought a good car.”

But the situation didn’t end there.

Now my wife is pressuring me to help her sister because “she just doesn’t know any better.” I said this is how she learns. We’re not arguing about it, but it’s definitely causing tension here. Now I’m wondering if I should cave and fix this pile of trash, or let her find out actions have consequences. AITA?

This guy has tried his best to help time and time again.

Not only that, he’s fixed her mistakes – at his own cost – only for her to keep making the same mistakes.

It’s time for her to learn her lesson.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This commenter agreed, stating that this guy’s knowledge and kindness are wasted on his sister-in-law.

While this person suggested that this was a harsh lesson for both of them.

And this Redditor explained, from experience, that some people simply never learn.

It’s simple: if she’s not going to listen to his advice, there’s no way he should just be expected to pick up the pieces.

One man’s kindness can only stretch so far.

He’s being completely taken advantage of.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.