Someone In Their Friend Group Wants To Remove Their Shoes At The Theater, So Their Friend Launches Into An Etiquette Tirade That Ruins Their Night And Their Friendship

There’s a reason why many of us don’t get dressed up in all our finery every day.
Primarily, it’s not comfortable! Most of us would pick sneakers and sweatpants over a tight dress and heels any day.
But sometimes the occasion dictates dressing fancy, and there’s a lot of fun in that.
However, it can take its toll on our poor feet, so it’s no wonder that we can’t wait to get our shoes off when we get home.
For the person in this story though, bare feet couldn’t come soon enough. So they shed their footwear at the earliest opportunity, much to the horror of their friend.
AITA for telling my friend taking their shoes off was inappropriate?
So, my friend and I went to the theatre.
Not the cinema, not the movies: we went to an actual theatre to see Rent!
We got all dressed up and they decided to wear 5 inch platform boots.
Not the comfiest shoes, but since we would be sitting down for most of the time, I didn’t think it would be too uncomfortable.
However, once seated, they start taking off their shoes.
I stopped them and asked what they were doing.
They said they were just gonna take off their shoes.
I told them no, that it was not the place to do that.
We are sitting down to see a play, there’s a dress code to live up to.
They got upset but kept their shoes on.
And that was not the end of it.
Once we got back to their place, they started fighting with me about me not letting them take off their shoes.
They said it wasn’t inappropriate, they were just getting comfortable.
We have fought about it on and off for months.
They just don’t get my side of it and think they are right, and I shouldn’t have said anything.
AITA?
To some people, comfort is paramount, and this might not seem like a big deal.
But to others, social etiquette dictates remaining fully dressed in a public place – shoes included.
Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit had to say about this.
This Redditor agreed that bare feet in public is quite the faux pas.
And this person said from experience that they should have been thankful their friend made them keep their shoes on.
However, others thought that the matter was context-dependent.
Sure, if the friend has smelly feet there is another discussion to be had here.
But if they were simply more comfortable without their shoes, there was no odor, and no one could see their feet, it seems like this isn’t really an issue – certainly not one to be arguing for months over.
What they do with their feet is their own business.
This person is making a mountain out of a molehill.
