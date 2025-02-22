Wife Goes To A Hair Salon And Is Excited To Show Her Husband Her New Hairstyle, But He Is Furious When He Sees Her, Claiming She Didn’t Tell Him About The Appointment

Communication is very important in a marriage, and that not only means talking but also listening.

In today’s story, a wife clearly communicates with her husband that she has an appointment to get her hair done.

She thinks he is listening to her, but he claims she never told him.

Let’s read the story below to find out who is right and who is wrong.

AITAH for getting a hairdresser appointment without my husband “knowing”? My (28) husband (30), I’ll call him Joe, have been together for 7 years. Married for 3. Joe and I are normally very loving and haven’t had any trouble in our relationship until yesterday. For a month I’ve been going off about a haircut at the local hairdresser.

She asked her husband for his opinion on how she should get her hair done.

I’ve told him several times, but the entire time he have had his nose into his phone and this have happened a lot lately. I asked him if I would fit a bob, or just shorter hair or even color! He would just nod or say “That’s your choice” not even looking up from his phone.

She assumed her husband knew about the appointment.

Fast forward to Friday, I booked an appointment at the hairdresser and told my husband about it. He nodded and said “good” with his nose in his phone yet again. (This problem haven’t been before). The appointment was yesterday (Monday). I get ready and go to the appointment after saying bye to Joe and he say “Bye, be safe” not asking where I was going, but I figured he knew since I literally told him on Friday.

He didn’t like her new hairstyle.

Anyway, I arrive to the hairdresser and cut it a bit shorter with some blonde highlights. I loved my new hair and was excited to show my husband. When I got home Joe finally looked up from his phone and got furious when he saw my hair and yelled “Why did you change your hair? How much did that cost? Why didn’t you tell me”.

But she did tell him.

I was at a loss of words and said calmly back “but I told you on Friday that my hair appointment was today. I even mentioned it a month back but you’ve been so obsessed with your phone that you probably don’t even notice me anymore” I do regret the last thing I said, because he got even more angry, packed a bag and left to his mother’s. So did I overreact? Did I do a wrong thing not telling him more direct?

She didn’t do anything wrong.

In fact, she should be upset that her husband didn’t compliment her on her new haircut.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her husband is acting suspicious.

This person thinks the husband is acting like a child.

Maybe he was looking for an excuse to leave.

He should’ve paid attention.

I’m surprised she’s not more upset.

She definitely shouldn’t let him back in without a serious discussion.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.