Woman Cares For Hospitalized Mom Day And Night And Sleeps In The Chair By Her Bedside, But Now Her Mom Is Telling Her Aunts She Was Selfish And Entitled For Asking For Somewhere To Sleep

AITA for getting my mom a hospital room upgrade for my comfort? I am 21 and a university student. Recently my mother, who is 60, was admitted to the hospital for an infection that caused her to be very ill, to the extent that she needed assistance just to get out of bed. I love her very much and couldn’t bear to see her like that, so I stayed with her during her time at the hospital since my Dad had to go to work during the day and needed a good sleep at night.

My father visited to bring me food and a change of clothes once a day. My mom has insurance, but it only covered the very basics and got her a shared ward with three other patients. Her bed was the farthest from the shared bathroom, and she would only tell me she had to go when she couldn’t hold it in. As a result, she ended up leaving a trail to the bathroom which I cleaned up, then cleaned the bathroom and washed her soiled clothes. I got to rest on a single seating couch, but after two nights of bad sleep and me having to go through online classes with headaches, I asked my Dad if we could upgrade my mom to a single room with a lounge that I could sleep horizontally on.

The new room cost a lot more per night, and insurance wouldn’t cover the cost. However my dad said that he would pay for it, no worries. When we changed rooms, my mom was a bit ticked off because now we had to pay more. However, Dad was paying, not her, and he was fine with it. Now, thankfully she’s well and at home.

Our relatives were visiting recently, and when I went to make us something to eat I heard her tell them about her experience in the hospital. She got annoyed that “I” had asked for an upgrade because I was uncomfortable with the basic ward. Basically, she painted me as this spoilt brat that couldn’t stand staying in the “poor people” ward. I have a problem with standing up for myself, so I just served them food while trying to hold back tears. I was so embarrassed. I worry that my judgment was poor, and I wrong to do that. AITA?

