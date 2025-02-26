Woman Found Out Her Mother-In-Law Has Cancer, But Her Husband Didn’t Want To Tell The Family Yet

Delaying cancer treatment can have negative consequences.

WIBTA if I tell my MIL (70f) that she has cancer 3rd stage My mother-in-law had some health issues. She refused to continue with more scans and tests. This was after having suspected symptoms of a mass a year ago. Fast forward to a week ago, she had more symptoms.

She decided to have them checked out. For context, my husband (38M) is a doctor. So he got the test results. He found out that her tumor has metastasized.

She doesn’t know. His brother and his father don’t know either. I found out, so I was talking to him about the options. I found out that he has decided not to inform anyone. At least, not until they (he and his mom) come back from a religious trip in two months.

I was completely shocked. I told him that was not his decision to make. There are other people involved who should make the decision with him. He replied that it’s none of my business, and I shouldn’t meddle in his family’s affairs.

I feel that she should know even if she decides not to make any decisions about her health until she comes back from her trip. Her husband should know and her other son. So am I meddling? AITA for even considering to tell them?

A sick person has the right to know about their medical condition.

