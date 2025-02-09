Woman Got a Scam Email And Knew It Was A Scam Email, But She Decided To Call The Scammer And Turn the Tables On The People Who Were Trying To Rip Her Off

Scammers are everywhere these days, there’s no doubt about it.

So what can we do to fight back?

Well, we think this story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page might give you some good ideas!

Read on to get all the details below!

Angering a scammer. “I really don’t like scammers. I’ve been scammed out of thousands of dollars, so there’s a special dislike in my heart for them. I’ve been messing with one for the past few hours, and it has been absolutely glorious.

The scammer made a big mistake!

I got a scam email a couple hours ago saying something about a PayPal receipt from me buying an iPhone. It had an amount number that I supposedly paid, and an invoice number. I don’t even have a PayPal account, but I also just knew by looking at it that it was a scam email. Unfortunately for the scammer, they put their phone number on the email as the number to call to ask about your “PayPal” transaction.

Time to have some fun…

I saw my opportunity. I called the number and made up a story about how I’d ordered this phone, and had gotten the PayPal receipt, but I didn’t see a tracking number or a confirmation of the order address, so I was calling to see if there’s any way they could tell me when I could expect my package. Scammer took the bait. He introduced himself as “Austin”, and asked me for the invoice number on the email, which I gave, knowing it was a completely fake number. He then asked me how much my receipt was for, like how much I’d paid.

She called him on it.

I said confusedly, “shouldn’t you already know? Aren’t you looking at the invoice?” And he told me the invoice number I’d given was invalid. I said that seemed odd, because it was the one listed on my receipt I’d gotten. Immediately he got defensive and said “if you don’t believe this is real, just hang up and don’t call back.” And he hung up on me.

Let’s try that again…

I called back. The person who answered the phone sounded like the same voice, but I wasn’t 100% sure. He introduced himself as Frank. I started in on my plan, and I said “hi, I’m just calling because the person I spoke to before hung up on me and it was very unprofessional.” He said “I think it was me you were talking to, ma’am.” I said “I think you’re right.”

Frank, or is it Austin, hung up again.

He asked why I was calling back, and I said that I was very offended by how he’d treated me, and that hanging up on customers was unprofessional, and I’d like to speak to his superior. He declined, but before he could finish his sentence I said “if this is a real business, you’d let me speak to your manager, so I’d like to do that now please.” He told me not to call back and he hung up again. I called back immediately. He said “this is PayPal” and he introduced himself as Austin again. I said “oh, so you’re Austin again now? Not Frank?”

Rinse and repeat…

And he said in a very defeated voice “yes ma’am”, which was hilarious to me, although I suspect he didn’t really realize what he’d just admitted to. He then stated swearing at me and demanding that I never call him back. So of course, y’all know what I did. I called back three more times, changing my voice every time, but he knew it was me. He continued to yell and swear at me, but I figured, as long as I keep him on the line, he can’t scam other people, right?

It’s not ending any time soon.

It’s been like two hours now and I call him back every few minutes. He took the bait about 5 minutes ago and introduced himself as Austin from PayPal again, and I started banging pots and pans for about a minute and a half. He swore again. It’s been incredible honestly. I’ll probably continue to call him and save his number in my phone for when I’m bored and want to make a scammer feel a small part of the way I felt when I got scammed.”

I think I’d report that number, but that does sound like an amusing way to mess with a scammer.

Here’s what readers had to say on Reddit.

This reader shared another story about a scammer.

Another individual called a number over and over again.

This person offered a tip.

Another reader has another suggestion.

And this Reddit user has another suggestion to get back at a scammer.

I love it when scammers are the ones getting scammed!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.