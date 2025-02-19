Woman Is Able To Skip The Long Line At A Popular Attraction At Walt Disney World, But She Doesn’t Let Her Sister Come With Her

Sometimes the lines for rides at theme parks can be so long that it’s not worth waiting in line even if it’s your favorite ride.

In today’s story, the theme park is Walt Disney World, and one sister has a way to skip the long line. She uses this as an opportunity to get back at her sister for her bad attitude.

I made my sister miss out on her favorite ride at Disney World. Today I’m at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. I’m here with my sister and two of her sons plus my mom. We’ve been here since Thursday and we’re having a blast, or at least I thought we were. Anyway, last night my sister got a bee in her bonnet or a bug up her butt and decided she was no longer speaking to me or my mom.

I thought she would have gotten over it by this morning, but I was wrong. No worries, I’ve traveled the world on my own so I think I can handle Disney World. Today is our last day at the parks and I was given 2 FastPass+ tickets that allow me to take up to 5 people through the FastPass lane of any ride at any time. As soon as we got inside the gates, she took my nephews and walked off.

I stayed with my mom and we ended up watching March of the First Order, which she loved. Afterwards we went to the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, my favorite ride at Hollywood Studios, as well as my sisters’. My sister finally joined us there after a bit. Here’s where my petty comes in. The standby line was 85 minutes, so I told my mom I was getting on, she points out the wait time, and that’s when I whipped out the first FastPass+, and to rub it in a bit more, I went to the end of the standby line and found four other people and we went through the FastPass lane.

I’ve lost my voice but it was worth it for the look on my sisters’ face when I got back. I won’t wait in the line with her and neither will my mom plus her kids don’t like this ride, so she’s SOL. We’re still at the park and I do have that 2nd pass burning a hole in my pocket. It looks like her other favorite ride currently has a 95 minute wait time….whatever shall I do?

For these sisters, Disney World is not the happiest place on earth.

