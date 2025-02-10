Woman Is About To Move Overseas To Live With Her Boyfriend At His Parents’ House, But She Just Found Out That She’s Also Expected To Pay Him Rent

Sometimes parents charge their adult children rent if they still live at home, but what happens if a child’s significant other moves in too?

WIBTA If I didn’t pay my bf $500 monthly rent to live with him and his parents? Me (F25) and my bf (M30) have been in a long-distance relationship for over a year. I’ve been visiting him often since I work remotely, staying with him and his parents for 1–2 months at a time. We’re planning to close the distance soon, get engaged by September, move in with him and his parents by October, and get married in December or January. This living arrangement would be temporary, as he plans to get his own place in 2026.

I felt good about this plan until he recently told me I’d need to pay him $500 a month to help cover rent to his parents. I earn $1,600 a month, while he makes around $3,000–$3,500. He currently pays them $700 monthly. This request blindsided me because it never came up in our many conversations about finances and our future. I’d happily pay $500 and more if we were renting our own place, but paying that much to live with him and his parents doesn’t sit right with me.

He thinks I’m being greedy for feeling uneasy about his request as he pays for most things in our relationship. I pay for my own expenses basically, plane tickets, personal products, and he pays for dates, activities, etc.

Living with his parents already feels like a big adjustment. While they’re lovely and the house is beautiful, I don’t feel at home there. During my visits, I stay in his room all day working, only leaving to eat or use the bathroom, which is right next to his parents’ bedroom. I don’t have space for my things, so I live out of a suitcase, and I’m careful to clean up after myself every time. He’s also said he expects me to cook dinner once or twice a week when I move permanently.

Back home, I pay my dad $200 monthly for rent, have my own bathroom, and feel completely comfortable around my family. Moving abroad is already a huge change, and leaving behind that comfort is hard enough. Paying $500 on top of that feels overwhelming, especially when it’s not even my own space. I’m open to contributing less, but $500 feels like too much for what I’m currently making. WIBTA If I refuse to pay him that amount?

This person thinks she’ll be “miserable” if she moves in with her boyfriend.

This person thinks she should break up with her boyfriend.

They need to get their own place.

Everyone will be happier in the end.

