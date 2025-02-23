Woman Just Got Home From Surgery And Wanted To Relax, So When Her Husband Complained To Her About The Laundry, She Snapped At Him

It’s important to look at washing instructions before throwing clothes in the laundry. Some clothing can be completely destroyed if it’s thrown in the washer and dryer.

AITA for refusing to do my husband’s laundry anymore after he had a go at me after surgery? I had gallbladder removal surgery yesterday, and thankfully all went well. They removed a massive stone and several smaller ones. I even got to take pictures Coming around from the anesthesia was harder than I’d imagined but the doctor said it was quite normal to feel very tired and groggy afterward, they said this was quite normal. I was lucky enough to have my surgery in a private hospital funded by the NHS, so my staff was but I still couldn’t wait to get home to see my children and sit on my own sofa, in my own house and watch my own TV.

I got home quite tired and sore just before 7pm. The morphine has definitely worn off at this point and I haven’t had anymore pain relief so I just want to sit down and relax and take some codeine and give my kids a cuddle. I walk in and the living room looks a mess which was annoying, but my husband had made sure my pillow was on the sofa like I’d asked for earlier, and it’s hard work looking after three kids (10 autistic,6 & 2). They’d not long finished dinner (take away) and he’d been doing loads of laundry that had piled up since our washer broke and only got fixed the day before. I didn’t say anything about it, it’s not the end of the world.

I had barely sat down five minutes when my husband turns to me and says, ‘oh I don’t mean to have a go at you since you just got home from surgery but can you please STOP putting my football shirts in the dryer since it ruins them, I’ve told you before they can’t go in there!’ I was a bit taken back, like is this really the best time to bring this up?? He even acknowledged that I just got home from surgery!!!

And for the record I don’t think it’s wrong of him to not want his shirts ruined but really?! This is the time you’re going to bring it up?!

No, ‘do you need anything? Do you need any medication? Are you comfortable? ‘ Nah, just ‘my shirts!’. I don’t remember putting them in the washing machine, or the dryer, and I don’t remember folding one up when the dryer finished either so all I could say was sorry.

I genuinely thought his football shirts were ok to go on the dryer. I absolutely swear I remember him saying last year they could go in and I’m usually pretty good about remembering what can be tumble dried and what can’t. He’s made mistakes too.

I’ve told him a few times that our daughters school cardigan shouldn’t be tumble dried. He completely ruined one, said he’d replace it and six months later still hasn’t replaced it. If you live in the UK I don’t need to tell you branded uniform items are not cheap.

I was like, you know what? Do your own freaking laundry then, then if anything gets damaged that’s on you. Don’t have your stuff ready for work? That’s your problem. And don’t ever bother asking me to iron anything either. But now I’m lying here at 5am wondering if I’m just being overly petty for the sake of it? I do do most of the laundry as I’m a stay at home mom and he does work all week long. AITA?

