Woman Meets Her Ex’s Girlfriend, And Blows Up At Her For Being Insecure For No Reason

Imagine dating someone briefly but managing to stay friends and move on with your lives without holding any resentment.

That doesn’t always happen, but it happened in today’s story.

The woman who tells the story explains that the drama surrounds her ex’s girlfriend.

She finally couldn’t stand how rude the girlfriend was to her, so she told her like it is.

Was she too harsh?

Let’s read all the details to find out.

AITA for telling someone to stop making their insecurities my problem? Some background: I (29F) used to know Tom (30M) years ago. We were acquaintances as teenagers, and though we briefly dated at 16, it wasn’t serious, and we stayed on neutral terms whenever we ran into each other. A few years later, when we were in our early twenties, I bumped into him at a nightclub, and he introduced me to his then-girlfriend, Alex.

Alex was clearly uncomfortable around OP.

From the moment we met, Alex was noticeably cold toward me she barely spoke, made passive-aggressive comments about my appearance, and created an uncomfortable tension. Sensing the awkwardness, I made my exit. Tom later messaged me to apologize for how she acted, but I brushed it off. I didn’t think much of it, as we weren’t close anyway.

Alex is still hostile towards her.

Since then, I’ve occasionally run into them at different social events, and Alex’s attitude toward me has never changed. She has made snide remarks in passing, whispered about me to others while I was nearby, and has generally gone out of her way to be hostile anytime we’re in the same space. I’ve always ignored it because, as far as I was concerned, whatever problem she had with me wasn’t my issue.

Alex was even more confrontational than before.

Now to last weekend, I was out with some friends when I saw Alex and Tom at the same venue. Tom came over to say hello and make small talk, and almost immediately, Alex stormed over. Without even greeting me, she shoved her ring in my face and made a pointed comment about how I “definitely couldn’t have him now.” I laughed and told her I never wanted him in the first place, but I was happy for them.

The situation got more tense.

That only made things worse. She started raising her voice, accusing me of trying to get attention for years, making assumptions about me, and throwing out personal insults. When she finally finished, I asked if she was done and told her that I had never done any of the things she was accusing me of. I also made it clear that I didn’t care about her or Tom and, most importantly, that she needed to stop making her personal insecurities my problem.

Some of her friends think her comments were too harsh.

She looked like she was about to respond, so I added that she also needed to stop being jealous of me because there was no reason for it. At that point, she excused herself and left the room, with Tom following after her. Before he left, he told me I didn’t need to say all that. My friends thought my response was blunt but justified, while some mutuals later told me I was too harsh and should have been more understanding because she’s obviously insecure. Now, I’m wondering was I too harsh?

She was a little harsh, but Alex has been very rude to her for no reason for a long time.

Tom must’ve made it sound like there was more to their relationship than there really was.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this story.

Tom is to blame.

She shouldn’t trust Tom.

This person calls Alex “delusional.”

Tom is responsible for the drama.

Tom probably has a crush on her.

She needs to stay away from both of them.

It really is none of her business anymore.

