She Noticed That Her Husband’s Mother And Siblings Didn’t Acknowledge Her Kids Birthdays, So She Called Them Out And Said They’re Being Unfair

AITA for calling out my in-laws family for not acknowledging my kids’ birthdays? My husband and I have been married for over 8 years. We have been together for almost 10 years. I have 2 sons from a previous relationship.

His mother and siblings don’t ever acknowledge my kids’ birthdays. But they expect me to acknowledge their kids’ birthdays. And go to celebrations for them. I always make sure to give gifts and show up.

It’s not about the gifts. But at least, an acknowledgement would be nice. At Christmas, my MIL gives tons of gifts for my SIL’s daughters but didn’t even acknowledge my sons, at all.

For context, my sons are 14 and 16. They are polite and respectful kids. My sons have pointed out that my husband’s family treats them differently then their step-cousins.

