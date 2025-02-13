Woman Plans To Fly Out For Her Best Friend’s Birthday, But When It Becomes Clear That Her Best Friend Has Other Priorities She Cancels The Trip

When you start to grow apart from a close friend, it can really suck.

Whether it’s because of a move, new people in your lives, or even just growing up, it can be tough to know when to start to move on from someone you were once close to.

But for the woman in this story, that time has never been more clear.

Read on to find out how her former best friend has changed their friendship forever.

AITA for having my best friend‘s parents cancel my plane tickets to visit her for her 18th birthday? I’m an 18-year-old female. My best friend, Sarah, started dating someone online a few months ago, and it has changed our relationship dynamic. We’ve been arguing frequently due to misunderstandings. I asked her parents if I could fly up to see her for her birthday, and they paid for the tickets despite my offer to cover it myself. However, Sarah told me she planned to spend most of her time on the phone with her boyfriend and might kick me out of her room. This made me reconsider the trip, as I wanted to visit her, not just be a third wheel.

Let’s see how this friendship drama continued to play out.

After a misunderstanding, she clarified that she would call him during downtime and spend holidays with him, which seemed fair. We hung up, but then her boyfriend texted me (he already had my number) about Sarah having a bad day and said my uncertainty about visiting made it worse. I felt this was inappropriate and told him to mind his business.

Sarah defended her boyfriend.

Sarah then told me I couldn’t speak to him that way and that she had given him permission to text me the message. I was shocked and explained that he crossed a boundary. She responded that her business was his, which made me feel disrespected. I had her parents cancel my tickets, but I expressed gratitude for their support. I felt uncomfortable visiting, especially with the potential for further arguments and disrespect for my boundaries.

Yikes! Let’s see how Sarah responded.

Sarah defended her boyfriend, saying he was just trying to help and that she really wanted me there for her birthday. She was upset that I won’t be there, expressing that it hurt her deeply, especially since she had fought her dad for months to be able to visit me (though he ultimately said no). I reminded her that I had to remind her about my own birthday during a busy time when she was moving. She said it will take a long time for her to get over the hurt of me choosing not to visit.

It was a big decision.

I think I might be in the wrong because at the end of the day it is her 18th birthday and I don’t want her to hold this over my head. I don’t want to be in an environment where I might argue again, and I’d rather focus on my own life and obligations. AITA?

It’s very clear that Sarah is more interested in her new boyfriend than her best friend, so it’s no wonder that this woman decided to cancel her trip.

Who would want to visit someone who outright says they’re not going to spend time with you?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this.

This person agreed that Sarah was not being a friend.

And this Redditor gave her some solid advice.

And others unpacked Sarah’s unpleasant behavior.

She doesn’t deserve this.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.