Woman Received A Noise Complaint Letter Telling Her That She Shouldn’t Be Too Loud From 10 PM To 6 AM, So She Started Doing Her Laundry At 6 AM On Sundays

Some neighbors can be very annoying.

This woman violated quiet hours when she first moved into her apartment, but it was a one time offense due to some light construction work.

She originally ignored the complaint letter she got, but when the neighbors kept complaining, she found the perfect way to get back at them without breaking the rules.

I am too loud at night? How about Sunday at 6? I live in an apartment complex on the highest floor. When I moved in, I was short on time and painted the walls up until 2AM. The ladder made some sound, and my neighbours knocked. We were almost done anyways, so we called it quits and thought everything is fine.

A month in and I get a letter from the company that owns this building. It says something along the lines of: “Disturbance of Peace” “We got a complaint from your neighbours about construction sounds. And regular use of the washing machine in the middle of the night. Please be respectful towards your neighbours and don’t be too loud between 10 PM and 6 AM.”

I was annoyed, since the “construction sounds” were only once, and I never used my washing machine in the middle of the night. Especially not regularly. But I didn’t want to start an argument with the company or beef with my neighbours, so I thought, since I wasn’t doing that anyway, I would just ignore it, and if there’s an other complaint, I’ll reach out.

A few weeks ago, I had my sister over on a Saturday. We watched some TV at night, and she accidentally kicked over a glass bottle. It happens. Instantly, there were three loud and angry knocks coming from below which somehow ticked me off really bad.

Now, since I am obviously too loud, I decided to strictly adhere to the rules and time. They says I can use my washing machine before 10PM and after at 6AM, even Sundays. Usually I did laundry at around 5PM, but I got a change of heart.

I hope that my neighbours are annoyed when my machine wakes them up at 6 in the morning on the weekend just like they obviously wanted me to and they can do nothing about it. Since I’m not breaking any rules.

Sometimes, the best revenge is following the rule to the letter.

