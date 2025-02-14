Woman Received A Scam Email With A Phone Number In It, So She Kept Calling Them To Waste Their Time

Scammers are everywhere, thinking they can victimize the people they reach out to.

This woman received a scam email with a phone number in it, so she called the number and started asking questions.

She knew it was a scam, but they didn’t realize she was scamming them!

Read the story below for all the details.

Angering a scammer (again) I got another scam email with a phone number attached. I called them. They claimed to be part of a car service. Although the email sent was one about roof repairs.

This woman entertained the scammer.

I spoke to the scammer for a while. There was a woman’s voice in the background, as well. She was saying to tell anyone that they were working from home in New Jersey even though the “business” was in New York.

She would ask questions about how they present their business.

To make the long story short, he claimed he was there at the car repair business alone. I asked him why I could hear a woman’s voice in the background then. He then changed his story to say he was working from home but that he’d still get business calls and the business calls could be connected to her business.

She would continue to call them back.

I continued to call back. I asked them questions about the car business that they couldn’t answer. Sometimes, I’d get the girl. And sometimes I’d get the guy.

She pretended to be outside their office, needing a taxi.

Once I called, and said I was looking to rent a taxi because they said they were a taxi business. I told them I was standing outside their office, I thought, but that I was blind and didn’t know how to get in, so could they come help me?

She told the guy to shout her name so she would know where he was.

The guy said he’d be right out to help me. He put me on hold for several minutes. Then came back, and said he hadn’t seen me outside. I said, “Try calling my name. Maybe I’m outside the wrong business, I wouldn’t know because I’m blind.”

She kept the prank going.

He put me on hold for a few more seconds. Then came back and said all he’d seen outside were men. I then asked him, “How’d you go outside and check? I thought you were working from home.” I wasted a good hour of his time by calling him several times through the day.

Now, the guy is calling her back.

Unfortunately, I should’ve used *67, because now he’s calling me. He’s called and told me I’m ugly and ranted for several minutes. He’s called from 3 phone numbers now. He even tried to contact me on WhatsApp.

She’s a bit scared, but satisfied that she wasted their time.

Frankly now, I’m a bit scared. But I’m still glad I wasted his time so someone else didn’t get scammed. It feels kind of good that I made him angry enough that he’s now trying to pester me. I hope he learns his lesson and stops scamming people.

There’s nothing better than scamming a scammer to prevent innocent people from really getting scammed.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user has another petty revenge idea.

You are brave, says this person.

This person is impressed.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

The best way to deal with a scammer is to beat them at their own game.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.