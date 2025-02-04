Woman Refused To Take Care Of Her Mother-In-Law’s Dog, And Now Her Boyfriend Thinks She’s Cruel

Having a dog can mean a lot of responsibilities.

This woman does not like dogs, but she was stuck with her MIL’s dog when the latter was hospitalized.

Now her boyfriend thinks she’s a horrible person because she doesn’t like taking care of the dog.

Read the story below and weigh in.

AITA for refusing to baby-sit my future MIL’s dog while she is in rehab? My MIL, who has a dog, had a medical emergency. It’s related to alcohol addiction. She’s been sent to rehab for a month minimum.

This woman is not a dog person.

I’ve never been a dog person. I don’t like them, I’m scared of them, and I find them dirty. But this was a medical emergency, and we couldn’t find another person to take care of the dog. So, we had to take the dog.

She offered to pay for a dog sitter.

We both work, but I have a more flexible schedule because I hold a management position. Since the beginning, I declared that I didn’t want the responsibility of having a dog. I don’t want the responsibility of taking care of it, taking it out for walks, etc. I even proposed to pay for a dog sitter as long as it’s not in our home.

Her boyfriend wanted the dog to stay at their place.

But my BF didn’t agree, because it’s his mom’s dog. Now, he’s starting to say that I’m cruel because I don’t want to take it out for walks and I don’t pet it lovingly. He even said that he found my dislike disgusting.

She took care of the dog when he was not around, but she didn’t want to.

Nonetheless, my BF had a business trip for 3 days. I took care of it and took it out for walks and stuff, but when he’s there, I don’t want to. I tolerate its presence because of the situation, but I made it clear that it’s not my responsibility. So, AITA?

Not everyone is a dog person. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Dogs are adorable, but they can be a big responsibility.

