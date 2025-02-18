Woman Thinks Her Mother-In-Law Spends Too Much One-On-One Time With Her Granddaughter At Daycare, So She Is Considering Forbidding It

Setting boundaries can be tricky.

In this case, a woman is wondering if she should ask her mother-in-law to stop visiting her daughter at daycare, since she is admittedly feeling jealous of the time they spend together every day.

But before doing that, she decided to ask people’s opinions online.

Let’s analyze the situation.

WIBTA if I told my MIL she could no longer visit my child at daycare? My (29, F) daughter is five months old and goes to a daycare at my husband’s (32, M) workplace. My mother-in-law also works at the same place so she has easy access to the daycare. At least once a week she goes and spends 30 minutes to an hour just playing with my daughter.

This sounds lovely, but the mom doesn’t like it.

This rubs me the wrong way for so many reasons. As a mom, it frustrates me that she thinks it’s okay to just drop by whenever without at least saying something or asking. (I actually just found out while writing this that she tells my husband but nobody communicates it with me).

She also thinks this is inconvenient for the daycare workers.

As a former daycare worker, I would have hated having someone just come in and spend time with a child. This is because not only do they have infants to watch, now they have to work around a fully grown woman and make sure that she isn’t taking pictures/videos of other babies as well.

But something bothers her more than anything…

I think my biggest issue is honestly that some days she gets to spend more awake time with my daughter than I do. I know that’s a horrible reason to be frustrated with someone, but it is what it is. Would I be in the wrong if I asked her to stop visiting daycare so frequently? She comes to our house and gets to spend several hours with my daughter at least once a week so it’s not like daycare is the only time she gets to see her. WIBTA?

She’s not going to be a baby forever. Her grandma seems to be enjoying this version of her (just 30 minutes per day), and I don’t see a problem with it.

Let’s see what Redditors think about this.

I agree.

Her daughter having such a dedicated grandma is something to be grateful for.

