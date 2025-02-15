Woman Told Her Boyfriend That Her Father Was Deceased, But One Day He Got To Meet Her Estranged Dad And Things Got Complicated

Being in a relationship means being honest with your partner.

This woman shares how she unintentionally lied to her boyfriend about her father. She said he was dead, but he’s not.

One day her boyfriend found out the truth, and now she’s wondering if she messed up.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for telling my boyfriend my dad was deceased I (26F) lost my mother to cancer when I was 8. I have always had an absent father. I only found out who he was when I was 13, and even then he did not want custody of me. This forced me to stay in the foster system until I was 18.

This woman treats her dad as a stranger.

Over my whole life, I have had about 5 conversations with him, give or take. He is like a stranger to me. He appears once in a blue moon to ask for money or something along those lines. It doesn’t really bother me anymore. I’ve just learnt to accept it now, but I don’t like talking about it.

Whenever someone asks, she would just say that her parents are both dead.

So to avoid that conversation with people, I usually just say both my parents are dead. This leads me to a year and a half ago, when I had just started dating my boyfriend (25M). Like usual, I had just told him my parents were dead. But the other day, my dad showed up at my door (I still don’t know how he knows where I live). He asked for 100 dollars.

Her boyfriend got to meet her dad.

My boyfriend was there, and he obviously found out my dad was not dead. This led to a long conversation with him that night where I explained the whole situation. He said this was a breach of trust between us since I lied about my dad.

Now, he wants space to think about their relationship.

Now, he needed some space to rethink our relationship, but he doesn’t think he will leave me. I feel so crappy, and that I should have told him earlier. But I am going to be honest I just didn’t think. So AITA?

Uh oh! I can see why her boyfriend would feel blindsided and lied to, but I also understand why she lied.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares a positive and sympathetic comment.

While this person shares their honest opinion.

Get some personal therapy, suggests this person.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

Finally, a short and straightforward remark.

No good thing ever comes from lying.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.