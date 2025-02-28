Woman Told Her Mom That She Is Pregnant Without Consulting With Her Husband, And Now He’s Mad At Her Because She Doesn’t Want Him To Tell His Mom

Finding out that you’re pregnant is exciting news to share with your loved ones.

However, the husband and the wife should mutually decide when and how to do this.

This woman told her mom about her pregnancy without consulting her husband.

Now they’re arguing about it, and she’s wondering if she messed up.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

AITA for telling my mom I’m pregnant before the second trimester I (29F) am pregnant with my husband (35M). It will be our first child. We’ve had complications over the last few years with trying. We tried countless doctors, clinics, etc.

This woman decided to tell her mom about her pregnancy.

I finally found out recently that I’m pregnant. I told my mom after I shared the news with my husband since she’s been my support my whole life. I told my husband that I told my mom, and he got mad at me.

Her husband thought it was unfair, and wanted to tell his mom, too.

He calles her a negative person, saying she’s going to put a “bad eye” on our unborn child. Several hours later, he said, “Well, if you told her, we have to tell my mom and we’re doing it next week.” I told him it’s my decision who I want to tell and I don’t think it’s a good idea since his mom talks a lot and she will tell a lot of people before we get to tell them.

A heated argument ensued.

He started to yell at me. He said I couldn’t keep my mouth shut. It’s not fair that my mom knows, but his doesn’t. Am I the jerk for telling my mom that I’m pregnant and not wanting to tell his yet?

It does seem like it would be fair to tell his mom since she told her mom.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You’re supposed to be on the same team, not tear each other down.

