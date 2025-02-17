Woman Tried To Cheer Up Her Husband By Making Him Coffee, But He Got Upset Because She Used His Expensive Coffee Beans

For some people, coffee is a big part of their lives.

This woman shares that her husband is a huge coffee geek, and he makes his own brew that she didn’t have any idea how to.

When she noticed how stressed he was, she took it upon herself to make him coffee.

But his reaction was something she wasn’t expecting at all.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

AITA not asking permission to use hubby’s coffee? My (28F) husband (37M) is a huge coffee geek. He has a separate set of shelves and equipment for it. I have tried over the years to learn more about his process, and how to brew, but it just doesn’t click for me like it does for him.

She knows her husband doesn’t think the coffee she makes tastes very good.

I always buy instant or go to Starbucks because it’s all the same to me. He never says the coffee I’ve made is bad, just that something is always off. It’s too bitter/astringent/weak, etc. But he thanks me anyway for my efforts.

Her husband was stressed with a client he was working for.

My husband is going through a busy time at work as he has for the past 2 weeks. He freelances, and his latest client turned out to be very difficult, so he’s had to make a lot of edits for this project. As a result, he’s more stressed than usual and is working longer hours.

So she made him coffee.

So I thought about making him a coffee in the way he likes so that he would cheer up. Long story short, he did not like what I brewed. He didn’t really have anything nice to say about my gesture, and then when he learned what beans I used, he was very annoyed. He shut me out of his office without any thanks.

Apparently, she used up the rare and expensive coffee beans.

He had two containers of beans on the shelf. I used the container which was small, and finished it. I did not realise it was a rare coffee and processed in a unique way. It cost more than triple the other bag, which was mainly full and double the size.

She thought this made more sense.

I thought that using up the beans in the smaller container made more sense so he can buy himself another bag from his long list of beans he wants. He refuses to ever have more than 2 bags at once so he can appreciate them a lot more (whatever that means).

Now, he’s upset because she didn’t check with him in the first place.

He’s upset with me because I didn’t ask permission. He could have told me which bag to use if I was going to try and make him a coffee. I’m upset with him for his reaction, no thanks, and shutting me out of his office.

She’s wondering if what she did was over the line.

I think the whole permission thing is so gross to me. And I shouldn’t have to ask whether I can use something in our home. AITA?

Her husband’s reaction is probably partly due to work stress.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares some honest advice.

Here’s another insightful opinion from this person.

All you did was stress him more, says this user.

Another valid point from this person.

And lastly, a short and straightforward remark.

Don’t mess up my coffee, dear.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.