Woman Tries To Skip The Line After Cart-Shaming Another Shopper, So The Other Shopper Makes Sure She Waits Even Longer

Some people just can’t help themselves when it comes to judging others.

So, what would you do if someone made a snide remark about your shopping choices while trying to cut ahead in line? Would you laugh it off and let them go? Or would you make sure they learned a little lesson in patience?

In the following story, one shopper finds himself facing this exact decision and decides that good manners go both ways. Here’s what happened.

Judge my shopping? Well, back of the queue for you. I was shopping for some small bits, lunches, bleach, a nuclear bunker supply of soft drinks for the long winter, etc. Also, some cat and dog food (a smidge relevant, I’ve got two bags of shopping, tops. 1 for human consumption). I get to the tills, and I’m watching the family ahead load up, listening to Spotify, and a lady appears with 5 or so items. All the other tills are occupied by 1 person in the queue (Self-checkout is dystopian-free, but yeah, who wants to support a job for a robot and his family). I open my trolley back a bit, thinking ah, ye can go ahead of little old me with your 5 items; I am in no rush. I’m about to tell her to go ahead, and she mutters something. I can’t hear her, so I take my earbuds out.

Here’s where she messes up.

She goes, “All for you, is it?” and gestures to my cart.

“Me, the wife, and the critters,” I say, and she rolls her eyes a bit. She looks over at the till, emptying up, and leans forward a bit, trying to skip ahead. So I close it off with my trolley. Don’t trolley shame me, lady, whoever you are. Nice gestures are for nice people. She ended up wandering between the queues, wasting more time switching by the time I finished up.

Yikes! She would’ve been better off keeping her opinion to herself.

