Woman Wants Her Boyfriend To Move In To Their Small Apartment, But Her Roommate Pushes Back And Enforces Her Own Boundaries

AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend move into our apartment? My roommate Anne (25F) and I (24F) share a two-bedroom flat. We’ve had a great time living together for two years. This is our only home, and our lease makes that clear. We each pay our own share of the bills.

Anne’s boyfriend Jake (27M) lost his job and couldn’t pay his rent. Anne asked if he could stay in our room for a short time while he gets his life back on track.

I told her I didn’t feel good about it because I wasn’t sure. Adding a third person would make our room even smaller than it is now. On top of that, Jake and I don’t get along very well. He’s sometimes rude, loud, and messy.

She told me it would only be a month or two, and she even offered to lower my rent while he was there. I still said no, though, because I like living alone and don’t want to deal with the trouble that might arise.

She’s mad at me now and says I’m not being fair and that I need to learn more about Jake’s situation. A lot of people agree with me that I can refuse. Some friends that we both know are on her side and think I should help her. I’m sorry I’m making things harder for Anna, but I also think I have the right to keep my home safe. AITA?

