Woman’s Boyfriend Uses Multiple Alarms To Wake Up, So She Asked Him To Use Just One Or Two, But He Refuses

Being woken up juuust when you’re dozing off is one of the worst feelings in the world.

Well, this woman has been dealing with this on a daily basis since her boyfriend uses multiple alarms to wake up—from 5:30 am all the way to 7 am.

Now she’s wondering if she made an unreasonable request.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for getting agitated about my (22f) bf (24m) setting 3-4 alarms when he has to wake up? Some more context, I don’t work right now, I start a new job Feb 1, so I have definitely been doing my fair share of sleeping in. I am also someone who struggles to go back to sleep after I’m woken, but can usually manage okay. My boyfriend has been waking up at 7 am or so and sets an alarm for 5:30 am, 6 am, and 6:30 am so he can slowly wake up.

This is annoying to even imagine, let alone experience.

I’ve never had a problem with one or two alarms, especially when they’re close in timing. The thing is, this pattern has me finally just starting to doze at 5:59 am right before the next alarm, then 6:29 am etc.

I’ve tried to explain that this agitates me, and while I understand his reasons, it just would help if he set just one or two.

She offered a compromise, but he refused to accommodate her.

He explains that since I’ve been getting to sleep in it shouldn’t matter. Fair point. So anyway, I have been tolerating the alarms for a bit and I haven’t mentioned it again until today. I couldn’t go back to sleep after the first alarm and my boyfriend started snoring, and I won’t lie, I was kinda peeved when he officially woke up.

Who wouldn’t be? She addressed the situation again.

He wanted to be affectionate which we almost always are (usually cuddles), and I just wanted a bit of space. He asked why, and I said it was because of how I hadn’t slept since 5:30. He immediately got annoyed that I was being dramatic about the alarms and that I’m making a problem out of nothing, that he needs to get up at this hour and I don’t.

She just wants to sleep without interruptions, but he disagrees.

I genuinely had no intention of starting anything that early in the day, so I apologized and kissed him goodbye. Ironically, whenever he sets those alarms, I don’t actually get to sleep in like he thinks. He gets more sleep than I do since I struggle after 5:30 and get up when he leaves. My only goal is to not have tension at the ripe hour 5:30 am on days he works, but I don’t know how to wrap my mind around communicating about it in a different way.

She is struggling to express her needs in a way that he understands.

I was hoping that when I start my job I wouldn’t have to deal since I’d be waking up earlier than him… But I know for a fact that if I have to wake up at 6 am and he sets his 5:30 am alarm, I’ll be so peeved. My boyfriend is a fantastic guy and we’re usually good at communicating, but this whole alarm thing has me stumped. AITA?

I think her boyfriend is not putting himself in her shoes.

He needs to develop more empathy and responsibility instead of relying on multiple alarms to wake up.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares how they dealt with a similar experience.

I would also like to know!

Yup.

This commenter offers a solution.

Another reader chimes in.

This person keeps it short.

The fact that he expects her to adapt to his bad habits instead of stepping up is a red flag.

And this guy is waving a lot of them.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.