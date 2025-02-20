Woman’s Creepy Aunt Kept Acting Inappropriately Toward Her Fiancé, So She Didn’t Invite Her For The Wedding

Some people expect others to just take their bad behavior and not do anything about it.

Well, in this case, a fiancée decided to not invite her aunt to her wedding since she has a history of behaving inappropriately toward her partners and continues doing so.

Unfortunately, her family thinks she is overreacting.

But is she, really?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for not inviting my aunt to my wedding because of how she acts with my fiance? When I (23, F) was younger, I grew up in a household where most of my family lived together or at least in the same neighborhood. My aunt (56, F) used to live with us for some reason, but as a kid and teenager, I never really had an issue with it. That said, she always acted… weird. She would go through my closet, steal my makeup, and constantly tried to outdo me, even when I was just a teenager.

This is very unfortunate behavior from an aunt, but it gets worse.

I always found it odd. Like, you’re a grown adult competing with a literal child? But I let it slide because, well, family. Fast forward to now: I’m engaged to my fiancé (24, M), and when I introduced him to my family, my aunt was ALL over him. She did the exact same thing with my last boyfriend too, which made me hesitant to bring my fiancé around in the first place.

And she didn’t want to have to deal with this on their special day.

When it came time to send out wedding invites, I decided not to invite her. I just don’t want that kind of energy on my big day, but now my entire family is coming at me, calling me jealous of her (???) and saying I’m being unfair. My aunt is furious, and everyone’s making me feel like I’m the bad guy. AITA?

It’s their wedding and she has the right to invite or not invite anyone who makes them feel uncomfortable.

Good for her!

Her aunt was being inappropriate and thought there would be no repercussions.

Seeing someone standing up for themselves is always refreshing.

