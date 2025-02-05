Woman’s Future Sister-In-Law Is Unhelpful During The Wedding Preparations, So She Wants To Kick Her Out Of The Wedding Party

Weddings are a happy occasion for families, but planning can be stressful.

This woman’s future sister-in-law is a bridesmaid, but her sister-in-law hasn’t been helpful at all.

Now, she’s wondering if she should kick her out of the wedding party.

Read the details below.

WIBTA if I kicked my SIL out of my wedding? I (28F) am getting married to my (29M) fiancé in spring 2025. His sister (32F) initially requested to be in the wedding. She wanted to be a bridesmaid.

This woman’s sister-in-law was very uninterested in the wedding planning.

The wedding festivities have begun, but she has seemed extremely uninterested in being involved in any capacity. She joined in the bachelorette trip, but didn’t help in planning. She also didn’t help in setting or cleaning up.

There was a problem with the bridesmaid’s dress.

She didn’t want to get the bridesmaid dress. This was after my matron and maid of honor followed up with her numerous times. I finally got involved, and she purchased the dress 10 weeks after everyone else.

Lack of communication was also an issue.

She didn’t attend the (virtual and brief) bridal shower planning meeting. She never asked any of my bridesmaids what she can do to help. She has also been uncommunicative with all of the bridesmaids. She won’t respond to texts for days/weeks. When she does finally respond, there is an excuse. She has stated any reason why she can’t do something or why she couldn’t respond.

Her future sister-in-law was not attending the bridal shower.

Now, everyone in the bridal party and my fiancé were informed, but not me. She said that she isn’t attending the bridal shower and that she’s going to another bachelorette trip. Everyone has known the bridal shower date for months. Seeing as this is my future sister-in-law, it’s a slap in the face.

Her sister-in-law’s husband was the opposite.

Note that her husband (32M) is a groomsman. And he has gone above and beyond with helping/planning outings for my fiancé. Her two daughters (2 under 2) are supposed to be the flower girls, as well.

She wanted to kick her sister-in-law out of the wedding party.

I feel her presence/attitude so far has put a damper and strain on our wedding. This is supposed to be a happy experience. I also don’t want to ruin our relationship, but I’m at my wits’ end. So, WIBTA if I kick my future sister-in-law out of my wedding party?

That’s a tough situation. It sounds like the future sister-in-law doesn’t really want to be in the wedding.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

You can’t expect too much from someone who has other more important responsibilities.

