Woman’s New Co-Worker Made Demeaning Remarks Towards Her, So She Locked His System Access Until His Manager Apologized

When starting at a new company, one must be on their best behaviour.

This woman encountered a new hire who was being a jerk, so she locked his system access. She didn’t make it easy for him to regain access.

Don’t mess with who controls system access! At my last job (I left to have a baby), I was in middle management. I controlled everyone’s system and email access. This is throughout the entire company.

We had a new hire that was being a jerk during the onboarding process. And at one point, he called me an idiot via email. So I locked his system access.

I told him the only way he could get it back is if his manager called me. His manager needed to convince me to give it back to him. I didn’t include the manager on the email because I wanted him to have to go to his manager and explain what happened.

The next day, I got a very apologetic call from his manager. We both had a good laugh over it and I unlocked the guy’s access. Never had a problem with him again!

Never mess with those who control your access, sign your paychecks, and approve your days off.

