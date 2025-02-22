Woman’s Sister And Niece Stopped By To Visit, But When Her Daughter Got Home, She Realized The Niece Had Destroyed Her Daughter’s Property

Imagine being really excited about buying something that’s important to you, maybe something that would be part of a collection.

How would you react if a family member destroyed that item when you weren’t home?

In today’s story, one teen is in that exact situation, and her mother is furious at the family member who is responsible.

Is she overreacting?

Let’s read all the details.

AITHA for making my sister pay back my daughter? My (42f) daughter Brooke (16) has been reading since she was five. She has always loved books and she would spend her allowance that we gave her on the newest book in the latest series that she was reading. It’s pretty safe to say that her book collection is huge and filled with all kinds of limited edition and special edition books. Recently she used her allowance to get a new special edition version of a book she already had because she has been saving up for it and was very excited to get it when it came out.

Her sister and niece came over when Brooke wasn’t home.

Well my sister Lindsey (36) came over on Saturday with her daughter Mariah (13) to spend time with us because it’s been a while since we got to hang out and we were just catching up. Mariah started to head to Brooke’s room but I stopped her and told her that Brooke was out and she would be home in twenty minutes so I suggested that she wait down here with us and tell me about how school was going. She talked for about ten minutes before she said that she had to go to the bathroom.

She told Mariah to use the upstairs bathroom.

We have two bathrooms in our house, one upstairs and one downstairs (not including our en suite.). Unfortunately the downstairs one is having some issues so I told her that it was ok to use the one upstairs for now until the one downstairs is fixed. She said ok and went upstairs.

Brooke was horrified when she saw her room.

While I was talking to my sister Brooke came home, said hi and quickly went upstairs to change. She wasn’t up there for five minutes when I heard a loud scream and quickly ran to check on my daughter. When I got to her room my jaw dropped when I saw several of her books (including the new special edition one) destroyed with ripped pages everywhere and Brooke in tears at the destruction.

She wants Lindsey to reimburse Brooke for the books.

Brooke is very non controversial and hates arguing or fighting with people, so I stepped in for her. I told Mariah that she needs to apologize to Brooke, clean up the mess she made and that she would no longer be welcomed in my house. I then turned to my sister and told her that she needed to reimburse Brooke for the books that her daughter destroyed. Lindsey argued with me that Mariah was just a kid and she didn’t know what she was doing but I told her that Mariah is old enough to know right from wrong and what she did was wrong.

Lindsey refused to pay.

Lindsey argued back that if my daughter didn’t want her books touched that they shouldn’t have been out. I lost my cool and told her that they weren’t out. They were put away in her room where Mariah wasn’t allowed to be without Brooke’s permission. Lindsey refused to pay Brooke back and called me a greedy witch before leaving with Mariah right behind her.

Her family thinks she’s overreacting, but her husband is on her side.

I told my husband about this and he was absolutely on our side, and he agreed that Lindsey needs to pay Brooke back for the books that she lost and can’t replace as they were special/limited edition that she can’t get back. This whole thing has really blown up and my side of the family is telling me that I’m being too hard on Mariah, that she’s just a kid but I don’t think I am. She destroyed my daughter’s property and she needs to know that her actions have consequences. So I’m asking here. Was I the ah for demanding that my sister pay me back?

Mariah is a teenager not a toddler.

She is old enough to know what she did is wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Mariah needs to learn that actions have consequences.

This person would take the sister to court.

This reader has a good question.

This person suggests sending her sister an invoice.

Everyone is on OP’s side.

A teenager should definitely know better.

Unless her parent is there telling her she doesn’t.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.