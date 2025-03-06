March 6, 2025 at 2:49 am

A Camaro Owner Said That His Car Has A Serious Safety Issue. – ‘These blind spots are so bad.’

You never really know what a car is like until you’ve had time to drive it for a while and, by the sound of it, this guy isn’t too thrilled with his Chevy Camaro because of a pretty serious safety issue.

His name is Anthony and he posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about it.

Source: TikTok

In a text overlay, Anthony told viewers,“As a Camaro owner, I’ll admit…”

He continued, “These blind spots are so bad, I throw up a prayer every time I switch lanes.”

Source: TikTok

In the caption, Anthony wrote, “Leave it in God’s hands.”

He better be careful out there on the road!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@_anthony.garcia

Leave it in God’s hands 🙏🏽#fyp #camaro #camaross #carsoftiktok #cars #carslover #fypシ #foryoupage

♬ оригинальный звук – ACRE MYRA

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer shared some advice.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok

And this individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

That sounds pretty dangerous…

