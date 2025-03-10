A Car Expert Said Jeep Customers Are Tired Of Being Spammed In Their Own Cars. – ‘Jeep owners are reporting a relentless pop-up ad.’

Oh great, now we have to get bombarded with advertisements inside our cars?

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

A man named Chris posted a video on TikTok and talked about the latest innovation in advertisements coming at people…while they’re in their own cars.

Chris said, “This just sucks if you own a Jeep. Jeep’s just spamming customers with ads, inside the cars that look like this.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that Jeep owners are indeed getting messages in their vehicles to purchase additional services.

One message reads, “Purchase Peace of Mind. Mopar Vehicle Protection Maximum Care Plans are factory backed. And offer you Peace of Mind in case of a mechanical breakdown.”

Chris continued, “I don’t care, I think it’s a safety hazard. I mean, imagine stopping at a red light, and instead of being able to see your maps or your music, an ad is just thrown in your face. That you can’t skip.”

He added, “Jeep owners are reporting a relentless pop-up ad that keeps popping up on their infotainment screen. Pushing them to buy something called ‘Flex Care.’ An extended warranty.”

Chris then said, “Worst part? There’s no way to turn this ad off without buying it.”

He talked about a man who posted about his issues on Reddit and said, “He was ******. Said every single time his car came to a stop at a red light, this ad was just thrown in his face. He would click “Okay,” and then get to the next light, and it would pop up again. That’s, not just one owner. Here’s a guy in a Wrangler who had the same problem. He was getting harassed by this ad. Got four pop-ups in 12 miles.”

Chris continued, “Now if you ask Stellantis, they’ll say it was a glitch. It only affected certain cars. And they’re supposed to be a permanent opt-out option. But let’s be real: why are there in car ads in the first place? You already spent $50,000 plus dollars on your Jeep. Why are they still trying to sell you stuff?”

Enough with the ads!

