A Car Expert Talked About The Upcoming Changes Planned For Nissan’s Infiniti Luxury Brand

In case you aren’t “in the know,” Infiniti is Nissan’s luxury car brand, but it sounds like the brand is about to go through some major changes.

A car expert named Chris posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers all about it.

Chris said that he thinks the Infiniti brand is “cooked” and he added that the company is discontinuing two of its cars after Honda and Nissan merge this year.

He called these cars, “the most boring, inconsequential traffic cars you’ve ever seen. But the Infiniti dealerships won’t notice for six months because they have that much unsold inventory on their lots right now.”

Chris added that Infiniti is planning to go “up market” to compete with brands like BMW and he said he thinks it’s “insane that they’ve been selling this exact same car for 15 years and calling it ‘luxury.'”

He also said the sales have been so bad that the company had six months of surplus inventory on their lots right now.

Chris told viewers, “They don’t plan on launching a successor to this car for another year, but they could just let the dealership sell what they have and not produce any more. This merger can’t come soon enough.”

It sounds like they’re trying to right the ship!

