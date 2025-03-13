March 13, 2025 at 2:49 am

A Customer Shared A Hack For Saving Money On Prescriptions. – ‘My $252 prescription goes down to $51.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Let’s get real: a lot of Americans these days have bad insurance or no insurance at all, so paying for prescriptions can be a big struggle.

But it sounds like there’s some good news out there in this department!

A woman named April took to TikTok to give viewers a hot tip about how to save money next time they need to pick up some medicine.

April told viewers, “If your prescription costs a lot of money, you need to say to them, ‘Please run it under the universal Rx code.’”

She added, “See how much money it saves you. My $252 prescription goes down to $51.”

We hope this helps out a lot of people!

Hot money-saving tip, coming right at ya!

