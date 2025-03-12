March 12, 2025 at 8:47 am

A Driver Got A Parking Ticket On Her Car Window That Was Pretty Mysterious And Impossible To Remove

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Parking in big cities can be confusing sometimes…and if you happen to park in a wrong spot, it can also be pretty annoying and frustrating!

A young woman named Isabella posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t thrilled after she got a ticket on her parked car in San Antonio, Texas.

Source: TikTok

Isabella said, “I parked here in public parking in downtown San Antonio and of course I get a ticket because apparently, I parked wrong.”

Source: TikTok

In addition to a ticket in an envelope, she also got a big, cumbersome sticker attached to her car window.

And, by the looks of it, that thing wasn’t easy to get off…

Was this really necessary?

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@clipsofisa

Guys I PAID for my parking too #ticket #parkingticket #crashout

♬ original sound – isabella gutiérrez

And this is how viewers reacted.

One person shared a tip.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Source: TikTok

And this individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

This was annoying to her on multiple levels.

