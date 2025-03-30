A Driver Talked About What To Do If You Your Car Hits Black Ice On The Road. – ‘Take both feet off, look in the direction.’

If you’ve ever been unfortunate enough to hit a patch of black ice while driving, you know how terrifying that experience can be.

And if you happen to find yourself in such a situation, you’ll be thankful that you watched this video!

The woman who posted it is named Michelle and she gave viewers some advice about how to handle driving on black ice.

Michelle said she was driving her boyfriend’s car in snowy conditions and she hit a patch of black ice on the highway.

She said, “The car starts to swerve, and I panic, and I put my foot on the brake. Those of you who know, know what happened next.”

Michelle continued, “The car goes one, two, three spins, full 360 spins around on the other side of the road. We were lucky. There were no cars around.”

Michelle was able to pull to the side of the road safely and she said, “When you’re coursing with adrenaline, it almost feels fun. It almost feels like being on a roller coaster and, like, we didn’t die.”

She continued, “If you hit a patch of ice and you feel the vehicle start to swerve, don’t put your foot on the brake. Don’t put your foot on the gas. Take both feet off, look in the direction, and steer in the direction you want to go.”

Michelle ended her video by saying, “I didn’t die. I hope you don’t either.”

Stay safe out there on the road!

