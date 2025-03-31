A Groomsman Cashed In On His Friends’ Bachelor Trip, So One Guest Debated Calling Him Out And Skipping the Party

Bachelor parties come with a cost, but no one expects to foot the bill for someone else’s payday.

When one groomsman quietly profited off the group’s trip, one friend had to decide whether the trip was worth the price — both financially and morally.

AITA Best man profiting from planning bachelor party So, I have a bachelor party for my friend in Vegas next weekend. I’ve been very excited about it. Today, we were told the price of it all, and it was a bit confusing and seemed overpriced. One of the groomsmen works as a bachelor party planner in Vegas and told us he got us good deals.

Yet, according to his close friend, not only is he not paying at all to come with us, but he is making a profit. After hearing this, I’m considering opting out of the bachelor party.

As someone in a similar field, he would never even consider doing something like this.

I am also involved in the entertainment planning industry and would never profit off my best friends or use a bachelor party as an opportunity for that. I recently planned a bachelor party that happened a month ago with the same exact group of friends.

I spent weeks planning, putting in so much work, and we all split everything evenly. I thought that’s what you do for your close friend when they ask you to help plan — rather than using it as an opportunity.

Am I wrong here? Should we all be paying for him? AITA if I call him out and don’t go on the principle that this is wrong to do to your friends?

Even thinking about profiting off your friend is definitely not the right thing to do.

These opportunistic people really ought to be called out.

On the other hand, a discount is a discount, right?

The friend was in the wrong, but he still has an opportunity to make it right.

Friendship should be come without a price tag, but it turns out this trip comes with hidden fees.

This was supposed to be a celebration, not a sales pitch.

