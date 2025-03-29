A Random Person At The Park BBQ Grill Criticized His Barbecuing, So He Coated His Serving With Salt And Embarrassed Him For Years

No one likes a critic, unless you actually seek critique. So when someone starts throwing insults around, you might want to do what this guy did.

See why you’re not supposed to insult the person in charge of your food.

A little bit salty I was spending the summer in my village with my family and friends from there. It’s very common to get together with friends, buy some meat and grill it at night and there are several BBQ grills in the park. That night, I was in charge of controlling the fire and the meat.

That wasn’t the only thing cooking…

Another group of young people, about 5 years older than us, came and sat at the grill next to us. Then, the one in charge of their dinner, let’s call him Rio, started criticizing my work. “This is too burnt, this is too raw…” and things like that. I can accept criticism, but not being treated in a condescending way, as if I were an idiot. So when Rio went to get a beer, I took the opportunity to unload all the salt I could fit in my hand on all the meat on his grill. Later, I was talking to my cousin, who belonged to the same group of friends as Rio.

This is where it gets satisfying.

My cousin was eating a steak and I could see on his face how he was getting dehydrated with each bite and he said “the steak is crunchy because of the amount of salt that this idiot put in it.” A little while ago, I confessed to my cousin what I did at that dinner, which made him start laughing. It turns out that they have been laughing at Rio for all these years for what happened, to the point that they don’t let him near the grill when they meet for dinner. Plus, he promised to keep it a secret. He doesn’t like Rio very much either.

