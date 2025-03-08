A Home Maintenance Expert Talked About The Best Way To Get Rid Of Mold In Showers

It’s true…it can be pretty hard to keep a bathroom clean!

And, unfortunately, some folks have to deal with mold in their bathrooms on top of all the other nuisances in that special room we all love.

A home maintenance expert took to TikTok to tell viewers what he thinks is the best way to get rid of mold in showers.

The man told viewers, “So the first step you’re gonna want to do is take out all of the grout all around your shower.”

He said that the next step is to use a dehumidifier for at least 48 hours in the area.

He explained, “The reason for the dehumidifier that’s going to extract and pull out all of that excess moisture that’s behind that grout, and it’s going to kill all the bacteria and those odors.”

The man then said that people should replace the grout in their showers with a product that fights mold. The example he used in the video is CleanSeal.

He told viewers, “When your body releases the oils and skin, this right here will actively kill that organic matter so you don’t have mold.”

Check out the video.

