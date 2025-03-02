March 2, 2025 at 8:49 am

A House Cleaner Said All Wealthy People Have A Specific Item In Their Homes. – ‘I’m in a glass shower right now. They use this.’

by Matthew Gilligan

This one might surprise you, folks…

A house cleaner named Faith posted a video on TikTok and said that in her years of cleaning houses, she’s noticed that rich people all have one item in common in their homes.

Faith showed viewers a squeegee and said, “I’m in a glass shower right now. They use this.”

The text overlay on the video reads, “I see this in nearly every home of the wealthy.”

Faith added, “I clean this place once a month, and I want you to look at this glass that I haven’t cleaned yet. It looks fantastic.”

Here’s the video.

I probably have a couple dozen of these tips and tricks. #cleantok #realistic #cleaning #cleaningtiktok #cleanwithme #cleaninghacks #clean #fyp

Faith posted a follow-up video and told viewers, “I’m not saying that poor people can’t or don’t do this. In most of the homes I clean, it tends to be the upper classes that have the squeegee.”

The more you know…

Replying to @user9615301734207 #cleantok #cleaning #cleaningtiktok #cleanwithme #cleaninghacks #clean #realistic #fyp

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This individual shared their thoughts

Another viewer spoke up.

And this person chimed in.

You should get one so you can pretend you’re rich, too!

