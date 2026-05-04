The “Anonymous” Audit: How One Tenant Used Their Landlord’s Own Illegal Activity to Tank His New House Purchase

Having a shady landlord is nothing but an enormous headache.

You never know what kind of funny business they’re gonna pull next, and no one wants to deal with an unscrupulous person who has control over their living situation.

In today’s story, a man talked about how he got even with his landlord who was nothing but a huge jerk.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Sabotaged my scummy landlord’s new housing sale. “My landlord is a scumbag, who is currently trying to make me be held liable for his flat issues (mold, the door scratching over the floor, things standing in front of my door because fire hazard…). I finally had a specialist come over, who said the only fire hazard is the entire wall at the entry way to the common hallway and washing room, because that’s just pressed wood, which isn’t something that’s allowed in Germany. The mold also isn’t my issue. There’s cold bridges everywhere, the window is installed wrong and has both a weird black tape and foam.

This guy sounds like a creep.

Anyway, the landlord has noticed I’m now trying to screw him over in court. He’s currently trying to save his assets by buying a new flat to put the money into. Thing is, I had a flat visitation today, to hopefully move out soon. The real estate agent is somebody I personally know, as I’m a notary clerk. So, we got to talking about my current issues, and he asked me what my landlord’s name was. I already had an inkling where this was going, so I complied and said the guy’s family name. REA guy pauses and looks at me, then goes “and first name?” I answered. The REA guy looks contemplative for a moment, then tells me exactly what I thought. “Ah, he’s currently trying to buy a house from me.” He did not look happy about making a sale with my landlord, and will probably give it to the other applicant- and I’ll go through with dragging him to court and getting my money.

This is shady stuff!

Because that scumbag broke into my home, his hiding of mold, where I have evidence he knew of it thanks to the ground keeper’s WhatsApp screenshot, resulted in me having asthma. Those are already two crimes, and any bodily harm, even if done by hiding mycotoxins, results in a fine and a payment towards the injured party. He also knows I’ll make him pay for my lawyer and the specialist guy, as well as my move in and out- I moved in on the 27th of September last year. I’m so happy that this worked in my favor today. Seems he won’t be able to put his money into fixed assets, so I won’t have to wait for the house to be resold. He’s trying to drag it out. Smart, but still so ungodly stupid.”

Check out how folks reacted to this story on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This landlord definitely needed to be put in his place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about tenants who moved out without telling their landlord the home has an ant problem.