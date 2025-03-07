March 7, 2025 at 10:49 am

A Mechanic Warned People Against Buying Honda Models That Were Made During A Six-Year Period

by Matthew Gilligan

Hondas are generally known as some of the most reliable cars on the road, so this TikTok video might come as a surprise to some folks.

A mechanic named Sherwood posted a video on the social media platform and warned viewers against buying certain Honda models that were built between a six-year period.

Sherwood was working on a 2014 Honda Odyssey. The vehicle has a 3.5-liter V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management.

The mechanic said that these types of engines can “oil foul” spark plugs, leading to problems.

He said, “This is one of the blemishes I feel like that Honda has. I love Honda. I think they’re, you know, they’ve always made great cars for decades. This is a blemish to me.”

Sherwood said that he doesn’t suggest buying Hondas made between “2008 to 2014, anything with a 3.5 L in it, which included Accords, Pilots, Odysseys.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This guy really knows his way around a car, so you better listen to him!

