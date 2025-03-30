A Retail Worker Was Asked For Help In A Store, But They Didn’t Worth There And The Customer Didn’t Want To Give Up

Retail workers are used to answering odd questions from customers, but some inquiries are stranger than others.

When one employee stopped by a neighboring store, they encountered a disoriented shopper who wasn’t just unsure about the item she needed — she wasn’t even sure where she was.

Read on for the full story!

…You mean at this store? I worked at Target and there was a Hobby Lobby across the street.

I ran over to Hobby Lobby after a shift to grab something and I was still wearing my uniform with the Target symbols all over it.

So they definitely weren’t expecting to be approached by a Hobby Lobby customer.

A 20-something girl comes up to and says “Do you know where I can find a glue gun?” I paused and just kind of looked at my shirt and I said “… you mean at this store or… like… at Target?”

It became hilariously clear just how lost this customer actually was.

And she just stared at my name tag for a long time and sighed a heavy sigh and quietly said “Sorry, I don’t know where I am.”

Well at least she was honest!

What did Reddit have to say?

This confused customer must have been going through a lot.

Working multiple jobs definitely has its quirks.

This shopper is open to getting help from anywhere!

Her confusion is actually quite relatable to this commenter.

This was something you certainly don’t hear everyday as a retail employee!

Hopefully this poor customer found both her glue gun and her sense of direction.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.