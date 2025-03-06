March 6, 2025 at 8:47 am

A T.J. Maxx Shopper Isn’t Happy About The Constant Long Lines At The Store. – ‘It could be 3 a.m., 3 p.m., 1 p.m.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

I’m gonna go on the record and say that the older I get, the more I dislike waiting in long lines.

Have I finally earned Old Man status?

Perhaps…

But let’s get on to the story!

A TikTokker named Manny posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why he wasn’t too happy about a recent shopping trip to T.J. Maxx.

Source: TikTok

The video shows Manny filming from the back of a looooooong line at a T.J. Maxx store, where he was waiting to check out.

Source: TikTok

He said, “It could be 3 a.m., 3 p.m., 1 p.m. and there’s still going to be a line at T.J. Maxx.”

The text overlay to Manny’s video reads, “Is everyone retired?”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@mannyerickkk

#foryoupage #tjmaxx

♬ original sound – manny

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Some people can’t catch a break…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter