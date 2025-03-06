A T.J. Maxx Shopper Isn’t Happy About The Constant Long Lines At The Store. – ‘It could be 3 a.m., 3 p.m., 1 p.m.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go on the record and say that the older I get, the more I dislike waiting in long lines.
Have I finally earned Old Man status?
Perhaps…
But let’s get on to the story!
A TikTokker named Manny posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why he wasn’t too happy about a recent shopping trip to T.J. Maxx.
The video shows Manny filming from the back of a looooooong line at a T.J. Maxx store, where he was waiting to check out.
He said, “It could be 3 a.m., 3 p.m., 1 p.m. and there’s still going to be a line at T.J. Maxx.”
The text overlay to Manny’s video reads, “Is everyone retired?”
Here’s the video.
@mannyerickkk
This is how TikTokkers reacted.
One individual chimed in.
Another viewer shared their thoughts.
And this person spoke up.
Some people can’t catch a break…
