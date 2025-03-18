March 18, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A TikTokker Showed Why People Shouldn’t Remote Start Their Cars From Inside Their Houses

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve always thought this sounded like a bad idea, and now I have the proof that I was right!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened to an unfortunate neighbor of his who remotely started his truck…and was in for a terrible surprise.

The video showed the TikTokker walking through a snowy parking lot and viewers can see that a pick-up truck had all four wheels stolen and was up on blocks.

The TikTokker said, “This guy is going to be mad as hell. He hit remote start, probably from his room. He’s going to come out here and be sick.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this person brought up a good point…

Poor guy…I’m sure he won’t make that mistake again!

The Sifter