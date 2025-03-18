A Tough Day Left A Woman Feeling Emotional, But When Her Husband Didn’t Comfort Her The Way She Pictured, It Turned Into A Big Conflict Between Them

It’s been said time and time again, but communication can make or break a relationship.

When one woman had a tough day, she withdrew into her bedroom.

But when her husband doesn’t comfort her the way she expected, it only led to more hurt feelings and confusion.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not telling my husband I’m going to bedroom to cry? Me (F32) and my husband (M31) were driving home from our friend’s place. I still had to take the dogs out for a walk, and it was past midnight. We both were tired. On the way, we talked about something that was painful for me, and I started to cry.

At first, the husband tried to help her.

We arrived home, and my husband asked a more detailed question about my feelings, which I answered. After a short moment of silence, I got out of the car, went inside, and took the dogs out.

But when she came back inside, she was upset to find he was acting like everything was normal.

When I came back in, my husband was doing his evening routine, cooking and starting to watch Netflix while eating. I brushed my teeth, fed the animals, and still crying, went straight to the bedroom in a sad mood. I got under the covers to cry. I didn’t want to disturb my husband’s routines, because I knew he would come next to me after completing them.

But her mood only worsened.

When he came, I was still awake and feeling miserable. He put earplugs in and said to me, “Good ******* night.”

This made her feel even worse.

I was shocked and asked why he talks to me that way. He replied, “Think about it till morning.”

She began asking him where this was all coming from.

When I demanded to know what I did wrong, he told me that I had first offended him by getting out of the car in the middle of a conversation, which he would have accepted.

It turns out, he was put off by her behavior too.

But when I didn’t inform him that I was going to the bedroom after brushing my teeth, I offended him and did not follow good manners. I agree — we have a habit of telling each other when we are going to sleep — but this time I was emotional and just wanted to cry my feelings out. He eventually apologized for what he said, but I’m still really sad. AITA?

In situations like these, a little bit of conversation could have saved a whole lot of frustration.

What did Reddit think?

The husband made a point to not check in with his partner when he knew she was upset. That’s where he went wrong.

This commenter validates the author’s feelings further.

On the other hand, this user doesn’t feel like they have enough information to really take a side.

This user was able to glean a surface understanding, and it’s clear there are two big issues that need addressing.

As the night drew to a close, it’s clear both parties could have done better.

She shouldn’t have withdrawn when she needed comfort and he should have spoken up when he knew she was upset.

When it comes to intimate relationships, it’s not just about being right, but about finding the middle ground.

