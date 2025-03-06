A Traveler Tested Out The “Airport Theory” And It Didn’t Work Out Well For Her

Have you heard about the “airport theory?”

It’s somewhat of an urban legend that originated on TikTok and it says that people only need to get to their airport gate 15 minutes before their flights take off and they don’t have to camp out at a gate for hours on end.

A TikTokker named Jenny posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened when she tested out the theory.

Jenny’s video showed her casually walking through an airport as she made her way to her departure gate.

The text overlay on the vide reads, “For those thinking about testing the airport theory, don’t do it.”

She added, “Missed my flight.”

Doh!

Check out the video.

She tried it out so the rest of us don’t have to…

