March 6, 2025 at 6:49 am

A Traveler Tested Out The “Airport Theory” And It Didn’t Work Out Well For Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Have you heard about the “airport theory?”

It’s somewhat of an urban legend that originated on TikTok and it says that people only need to get to their airport gate 15 minutes before their flights take off and they don’t have to camp out at a gate for hours on end.

A TikTokker named Jenny posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened when she tested out the theory.

Source: TikTok

Jenny’s video showed her casually walking through an airport as she made her way to her departure gate.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the vide reads, “For those thinking about testing the airport theory, don’t do it.”

She added, “Missed my flight.”

Doh!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@jenny_kurtzz

i would not recommend 😩😭✈️ #airporttheory #airport #flying #fyp #lifehack #tipsandtricks

♬ son original – tswiftmusic

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer is all about it!

Source: TikTok

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker sounds like a lot of us…

Source: TikTok

She tried it out so the rest of us don’t have to…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter