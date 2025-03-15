Abercrombie & Fitch Shopper Said She Found A Hack For Returning Items At The Store. – ‘I feel like that should be illegal.’

We can all use as many money-saving tips as possible these days!

And here’s another one for you to think about!

A woman named Kajal posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers some tips about what they should think about doing next time they do some shopping at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Kajal told viewers, “Okay, I actually have an Abercrombie hack that I want to share with you that I feel is a glitch in their system.”

She found out that the dress she ordered was on sale in the specific color she wanted, but other colors were not on sale. Kajal said she figured out how to get the other colors at the lower price.

She said, “Basically, what you could do is buy the cheap version and then do a free online exchange.”

She added, “I feel like that should be illegal, but I had to tell someone about it.”

Kajal then said, “Do with that information what you will. They will probably remove that policy.”

Take a look at the video.

@knetooo Excuse my pimple and greasy hair but anyway that’s my unethical Abercrombie hack for u guys lmk if u do it 🤭 ♬ original sound – kajal

