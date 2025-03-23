Employee Endured A Terrible Work Environment At A Health Insurance Company, So They Started Approving Every Request That Came In No Matter What

Health insurance is important when you need any type of medical care, but in order for it to help, your claim needs to be approved.

What would you do if your job was to evaluate whether or not a claim should be approved by the health insurance company you worked for?

That is the situation the employee in this story found himself in, and after following procedures for a short time, he started approving every single claim until he quit.

Stop slacking off and get to those insurance denials? Sure thing boss Insurance companies are not your friends and will do everything they can do save money, including not paying for your medically necessary services. There’s a lot of news coming out about insurance companies using algorithms to deny claims and doctors signing off on them.

Before algorithms, they would have minimum wage employees reading over these claims for the doctors instead. That’s what I was. I was 19 years old, working for a insurance companies denying claims. I would be the first line for doctors to call and give their case for why they thought they needed a service or medicine.

For some reason, 19 year old me with no medical experience was allowed to tell these doctors that services were not needed medically. This job was the easiest, yet most miserable job experience I ever had. I was only able to last a few months there. During my last 2 weeks, I was really slacking off. I was just so burned out. I couldn’t stand denying yet ANOTHER case where someone needed meds and the insurance company didn’t want to pay for them. I was reprimanded for not working hard enough and getting processed. Insert malicious compliance. I worked faster than I ever had before.

That’s because I approved every case that came before. Every doctor I spoke to, I just gave them approval. Every prior authorization I saw was approved. During my first week, I did this once and was told to not do it again because I have to follow company guidelines, but I didn’t care at this point.

I probably was able to approve 50+ cases before I quit. I hope it made it difference to those people.

Well done, he should have stayed on until they fired him.

