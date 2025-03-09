After Having A New Baby, This New Mom’s Mother-In-Law Demanded That The New Dad Leave Her And The Baby To Come Care For Her During His Paternity Leave

Having a baby is an exciting time, but it can also be exhausting, so having the husband around is important.

What would you do if you just had a baby with some complications, and then your mother-in-law demanded that your husband leave you and go take care of her during his time off of work?

That is what happened to the new mom in this story, so she told her mother-in-law off but now she isn’t sure if she was out of line.

Check it out.

Aita for telling my mil it’s not my fault she married a deadbeat and to figure it out? So I’m 25 and my husband is 28. We just had our first baby 4 days ago. I’ve just been released from the hospital yesterday.

She needs to take care of herself.

My MIL is bombarding my husband with calls because she’s old and sick and wants him to take care of her. My husband took 2 weeks off work to stay home with me and the baby to care for me after the C-section and bond with our daughter. MIL took that as him being free and available and refuses to acknowledge that he’s not on vacation. It hasn’t been easy. There were complications and I lost a lot of blood.

She definitely needs her husband there the entire time.

I’m in a lot of pain to the point where I can’t even stand up on my own. Our baby is very fussy and crying a lot. We’re not really sleeping because she literally cries every hour. The first time MIL called was literally 3 minutes after I gave birth and wanted him to go to her because she wasn’t feeling well. She kept calling every hour when I was still in the hospital.

He sounds like a great guy.

My husband stayed with me the entire time because like I said I lost a lot of blood and wasn’t feeling well. He put his phone on DND and didn’t turn it on until i was discharged. We were still in the hospital parking lot when she called, he answered and when he explained the situation she lost her absolute mind and he ended the call. She hasn’t stopped calling him and he blocked her number last night at 4am after 73 calls from her. She started calling me this morning and I tried to be polite but after 15 calls between 7am and 3pm where she called me names, yelled at me and insulted me I snapped and told her to leave us alone because we have a newborn at home.

That is not relevant at all.

She said she doesn’t understand why he can’t go to her because her husband never took care of her after she gave birth and wasn’t really involved with the kids until they were 3-4 years old. I told her it’s not my fault she married and had kids with a deadbeat and to leave us alone and figure her own stuff out like an adult. My husband is on my side but we’re obviously biased considering the amount of stress we’re under at the moment. So, I’m asking because I don’t know if it’s just the stress and the hormones and we’re actually the problem or she is out of her mind to expect my husband to leave me alone at home in this condition. AITA?

Wow, this mother-in-law is really out of control.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

This mother-in-law is way out of line.

But they usually are.

