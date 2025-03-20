His Girlfriend’s Had A Loss In Her Family, So He Offered To Spend The Weekend With Her. But When She Turned Down His Offer, He Went To A Party With Friends.
When your partner loses someone, it’s natural to be unsure of what to d0 and to misinterpret what your partner wants.
What would you do if you offered to be there for a grieving partner, but they told you they wanted to be alone? Would you respect their wishes or insist on spending time with them anyway?
The answer isn’t always clear, and the man in this story is really confused.
Let’s read all the details.
AITA for partying while my gf is grieving?
My girlfriend lost her aunt a week ago. They were pretty close and obviously she is very sad.
I try to support her doing everything I can, but she doesn’t really want to talk and told me she wants to go through this moment by herself.
I insisted and offered to stay with her during this weekend, do things that she likes (like going out for sushi and playing board games) to maybe make her feel a little better but she refused.
But here is where an issue develops.
Since she didn’t want me to be with her and I would be alone at home, I decided to hang out with some friends (she always told me she really likes these friends) and we went to a party where my favorite DJ was going to play.
I told her that I was going and she said I can do whatever I want and she would not really care.
Apparently, she did care.
The next day she called me and was extremely angry, told me she was very disappointed that I wasn’t there for her in a difficult time and she couldn’t sleep cause she wasn’t feeling well (because of her loss) and couldn’t call me or text since I was at the party.
I’m not going to lie.
I am very confused about this situation. AITA?
I’m confused about the girlfriend’s change of heart too.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
Traps aren’t cool, but I’m not sure this is one.
I love how this one is phrased.
Grief is the weirdest thing I’ve ever gone through.
It sounds like he was sweet and kind.
Definitely not a good look.
They need to communicate better.
