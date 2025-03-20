His Girlfriend’s Had A Loss In Her Family, So He Offered To Spend The Weekend With Her. But When She Turned Down His Offer, He Went To A Party With Friends.

My girlfriend lost her aunt a week ago. They were pretty close and obviously she is very sad. I try to support her doing everything I can, but she doesn’t really want to talk and told me she wants to go through this moment by herself. I insisted and offered to stay with her during this weekend, do things that she likes (like going out for sushi and playing board games) to maybe make her feel a little better but she refused.

But here is where an issue develops.

Since she didn’t want me to be with her and I would be alone at home, I decided to hang out with some friends (she always told me she really likes these friends) and we went to a party where my favorite DJ was going to play. I told her that I was going and she said I can do whatever I want and she would not really care.

Apparently, she did care.

The next day she called me and was extremely angry, told me she was very disappointed that I wasn’t there for her in a difficult time and she couldn’t sleep cause she wasn’t feeling well (because of her loss) and couldn’t call me or text since I was at the party. I’m not going to lie. I am very confused about this situation. AITA?

