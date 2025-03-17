After Witnessing A Rude Man Yelling At A Young Girl At The State Fair, This Man Made Sure To Walk In Front Of Him Again To Ruin His Shot

When at a state fair or other public event, it is fun to take videos or pictures of various things so you have memories of them.

What would you do if someone who was taking a video yelled at a young child who happened to walk in front of the camera?

That is what the man in this story witnessed, so he made sure to walk in front of the guys camera just as he was filming the most important part of the statue.

Old guy at the state fair yelled at a little girl for standing in front of the butter sculpture, so I took revenge for her. Like the title says, I was at the state fair, looking at the butter sculpture. This old dude is standing next to me recording as it spins around, because the sculpture had two different sides to it.

This little girl (maybe 3 if I had to guess) runs up to it and presses her face and hands against the glass all excited. I laughed because I found it cute, I remember being young and that excited for silly things.

But the old dude next to me immediately starts complaining, specifically he said “Jesus Christ get outta the way!” And keep in mind, this girl is not even tall enough to mess with his precious video. If anything, he should’ve been happy to catch a genuine state fair moment, but nope apparently in his mind he deserves to get a completely uninterrupted video. The mom awkwardly apologized and pulled her daughter back. I was immediately livid though. As soon as it got to the point that the butter sculpture was turning to the side he hadn’t recorded, I slowly walked in front of him and past his camera so that I blocked all the important stuff.

As I was walking away he goes “you’re a real jerk, ya know that!” And I shot back “Dude, what does that make you? You yelled at a LITTLE GIRL because you need your video that bad.”

He huffed and puffed and goes “well you’re still a jerk!” I just laughed and kept walking away at that point. Made eye contact with the mom before I left though, she had a huge smile on her face, gave me a nod, and mouthed “thank you!” One of the most satisfying moments of my life, honestly.

Taking a picture or video is fine, but he should have realized he wasn’t the only one there.

All this over a butter statue.

That guy needs to get his priorities straight.

